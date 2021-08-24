Rules for recreational marijuana production now in place

Marijuana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The rules for cannabis production in New Mexico went into effect Tuesday. The rules lay out the process of producing cannabis for adult use including plant county which is capped at 10,000 plants for a licensed grower. They also have requirements to prevent a shortage of medical cannabis.

The Cannabis Control Division will begin accepting license applications for recreational marijuana later this week. Rules for retailers are still in the works, it all must be finalized by the start of next year. Cannabis sales will start no later than April 1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES