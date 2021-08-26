Rio Rancho governing body voting on recreational marijuana ordinance

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho governing body is discussing how the city will handle recreational marijuana. City councilors are expected to vote on an ordinance amending the municipal code. That includes requiring a 300-foot buffer between a pot shop and daycares and schools.

The ordinance says because cannabis use is considered an adult activity, they are also proposing a 300-foot buffer from all residential properties, churches and public facilities. Before this, the city did not have regulations for medical cannabis dispensaries. They were considered the same as pharmacies. Because of this, the ordinance does not apply to existing medical dispensaries. Under the ordinance, dispensaries are required to close at 7 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m. on Sundays.

