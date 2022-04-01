NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Marijuana is officially being sold in retail stores across the state and nearly half a million dollars in sales in the first 12 hours of being legal. This comes almost a year after New Mexico decided to legalize cannabis.

Some people have waited hours in line while others got lucky to find a dispensary with fewer customers. one person says he enjoys being able to walk in and find out more about the products being sold. “It’s awesome you know having someone you can pick the brain of that’ll give you advice inside. This is what will sit you down, this is what will pick you up, those are really cool things,” says one customer from Ultra Health Dispensary on Menaul.

The owners of Cloud 9 Zendustries moved from Louisiana in November to prepare for the recreational sale of cannabis in New Mexico. For the past several months the store has only been selling hemp products but today that all changed.

Glenn Trahan says he’s happy to see customers come and go but explains it’s been a little tricky to get started due to the supply and demand. “It’s been very rocky, a lot of unknowns. We didn’t know where we were going to get our product, how much product was going to be. The prices actually already increased since we bought last week,” he explains.

There are now around 250 marijuana retail stores around the state. New Mexico has had a medical cannabis program since 2007, and is among 18 states that have legalized pot for recreational use. There is no limit on how much someone can have at home, out of public view.

The state is reminding people that smoking pot in public is still illegal — and carries a $50 fine.