ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now that recreational marijuana is legal in New Mexico, an Albuquerque business is ready to expand. Assurance Laboratories is expanding from medial marijuana to now include recreational sales.

Owner John Mancini says the state’s old laws limited a manufacturing facility to who they could work with, but now they have more opportunities. Like most businesses, they have had to ramp up production to keep up with demand.

They have plans to hire more workers and are working on an exciting new product. It’s a THC infused carbonated drink, that takes seven minutes to kick in. Most edibles take a about half an hour to kick in.