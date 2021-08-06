Public hearing to be held on rules for cannabis producers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Cannabis Control Division is holding a public hearing on rules and regulations for cannabis producers. The hearing is to gather input on the newly-drafted cannabis producer rules.

The previous rules and regulations were re-worked following the division’s first public hearing. Officials say they want to continue to be as transparent as possible during the rule-making process and allow businesses and entrepreneurs to maximize their economic opportunities. The state will begin accepting applications for cannabis producer licenses on September 1.