Proposed zoning amendment would change where cannabis could be sold

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposal is asking the city to limit where marijuana can be sold in Albuquerque. The amendment asks to change zoning rules to restrict cannabis businesses from operating within 660 feet from main street areas and 300 feet from residential or mixed-use areas.

Customer visits and deliveries would also be prohibited from 10 pm to 7 am. The amendment does not distinguish between medical or recreational dispensaries. The city council is expected to discuss the proposal next month.

