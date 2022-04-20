ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crowds gathered along Central in downtown Albuquerque to celebrate the first time cannabis was legal in New Mexico on 4-20. The date 4-20 has been tied to smoking marijuana for decades. There were local vendors and live music with the goal of educating more people about the plant.

People KRQE News 13 spoke to said they haven’t seen any issues since recreational marijuana became legal here. “Everyone’s been super kind to one another, really giving everyone space whether people want to smoke or not right, people are very considerate of each other which is great,” said Danell Zepeda, 505 Resin Works.

Recreational cannabis sales became legal in New Mexico on April 1. State law mostly limits using marijuana in private. The industry is expected to bring in close to $50,000,000 a year.