NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After one year of the recreational legalization of marijuana in New Mexico, businesses are continuing to thrive. The state says there has been more than $300 million in adult-use sales since legalization in April 2022 and that monthly sales have been consistent.

The marijuana business is helping bring millions of tax dollars into the general fund – $27 million over the past year. Albuquerque saw the most sales, with $96 million, but smaller communities also saw success. Clovis, Farmington, and Ruidoso made more the $7 million each.

Towns along the state line of Texas also had large numbers. Sunland Park, near El Paso, reached almost $19.5 million in sales.