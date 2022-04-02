NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sales continued strong through the night after the first day of legalized cannabis in New Mexico. Statewide, more than $3.6 million of adult-use cannabis had been sold, which includes more than $555,000 sold Saturday.

Medical sales had generated more than $1.1 million as of 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Looking at total transactions, adult-use made up nearly 70% of sales.

Overall, the state says they are expecting the industry to bring in close to $50 million a year.