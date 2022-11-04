ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s cannabis industry has continued to grow. Recreational sales in October passed $25 million, according to data from the Cannabis Control Division, setting a new record.

The latest data from the state shows that the 507 dispensaries across New Mexico made a total of 875,504 transactions. Among those, retailers sold $25,033,997.39 worth of recreational cannabis.

Since legal sales began in April, New Mexico has approached but never broken $25 million in recreational sales. In September, retailers sold $24.2 million worth. August also brought a little over $24 million in recreational sales.

Over the last few months, the average customer who bought cannabis at a New Mexico dispensary spent a little over $43 per transaction. For customers who purchased medical cannabis, they spent an average of about $50 per transaction, the data from the Cannabis Control Division shows.