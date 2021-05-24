$300M high-tech cannabis research facility to be built in Grants

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. In what could be a temporary victory for California’s legal cannabis industry, a state judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to overturn a state rule allowing home deliveries statewide, even into communities that banned commercial marijuana sales. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The office of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Monday a $300 million investment into one of the nation’s largest cannabis manufacturing and research facilities. A press release states it will be a state-of-the-art agricultural ecosystem in Grants aimed at producing high-quality cannabis for the purpose of medical research.

Officials say the project is expected to create 170 construction jobs including an initial 200 research and agricultural jobs. “I couldn’t be more excited about the development of another world-class research facility right here in New Mexico,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham in the press release.

This will be a partnership between the state and Grants-based company Bright Green Corp. Bright Green was approved by the Drug Enforcement Administration to facilitate the production, storage, packaging, and distribution of medical research marijuana under the new regulations, as well as other applicable legal standards and relevant laws.