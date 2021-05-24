$300M high-tech cannabis research facility to be built in Grants

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The office of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Monday a $300 million investment into one of the nation’s largest cannabis manufacturing and research facilities. A press release states it will be a state-of-the-art agricultural ecosystem in Grants aimed at producing high-quality cannabis for the purpose of medical research.
Story continues below
- Crime: Pair accused of stealing from stores while armed to appear in court
- Weather: Drier and warmer with storm chances in southeast New Mexico
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico May 21 – May 27
Officials say the project is expected to create 170 construction jobs including an initial 200 research and agricultural jobs. “I couldn’t be more excited about the development of another world-class research facility right here in New Mexico,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham in the press release.
This will be a partnership between the state and Grants-based company Bright Green Corp. Bright Green was approved by the Drug Enforcement Administration to facilitate the production, storage, packaging, and distribution of medical research marijuana under the new regulations, as well as other applicable legal standards and relevant laws.