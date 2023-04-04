NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Recreational cannabis has been legal in New Mexico since April 2022. In the year it’s been legal, cannabis has become a big business in the state.

According to the state, New Mexico has seen $300 million in adult-use sales since last April. They say there has been more than 10 million transactions to date. The state also says roughly 2,000 cannabis licenses have been issued across the state.

In the first year of legalization, Albuquerque, Las Cruces and Santa Fe have had the largest number of sales. As of March, the state says more than $27 million in cannabis excise taxes have gone to the state’s general fund and to local communities.