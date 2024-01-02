ESTANCIA, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cannabis Control Division (CCD) has revoked two more cannabis licenses. This time, two farms in Torrance County allegedly had too many plants, pests, and other violations. Each farm faces $1 million in fines after receiving formal hearings to assess the allegations.

The CCD says compliance officers found “multiple alarming violations” at Bliss Farm, near Estancia. The regulators cited the farm for 17 violations and says there’s evidence that some of the farm’s plants may have been sold illicitly, without proper documentation. Regulators say the farm was growing thousands more plants than their license had permitted.

A nearby farm, operated by Native American Agricultural Development Company was cited for eight violations, the CCD says. They allegedly had improper security measures, poorly maintained facilities, and evidence of improper use of recordkeeping, according to the CCD. The regulators estimated that the farm exceed the allowed plant count by around 38,000 plants.

“Compliance within the industry is the CCD’s main priority and our office is committed to ensuring New Mexicans have access to safe cannabis products,” Todd Stevens, the Cannabis Control Division Director, said in a press release. “The team worked diligently on both of these cases to determine the appropriate action for violations at a scale we hadn’t seen before. The outcomes were justified under the law based on the egregious conduct of these individuals and I hope this serves as a reminder to those who might be violating the laws and rules the state has put forth.”

So far, since recreational cannabis legalization in New Mexico, the state has revoked six cannabis licenses (including the two mentioned in this story). The state has also levied over $2.3 million in fines to address illegal cannabis activity, the CCD says.