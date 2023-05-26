ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Complying with New Mexico’s cannabis rules can be a challenge for those in the weed industry. But there are some resources to help out.

After receiving feedback from the state’s Cannabis Control Division (CCD), BioTrack, the system New Mexico’s cannabis industry uses, is offering up free videos to help cannabis retailers and licensees. And the CCD recommends licensees check out the videos to avoid regulatory issues that can be solved easily.

The videos, along with a few other resources, can be found on the BioTrack website at this link. More helpful info about traceability is at this link.

The CCD says BioTrack is also planning on implementing a new customer service fee to individual New Mexico licensees who need to correct information that was entered incorrectly. As of now, the state has worked with BioTrack to delay those fees, but it’s best to ensure you know how to use the system and not make errors.