SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s Cannabis Control Division (CCD) is once again considering amendments to cannabis rules. Among other things, the proposed changes would affect fees paid by some businesses to get cannabis licenses.

The proposed change would let the CCD charge a flat fee of $1,000 per year for integrated cannabis microbusiness licenses. Right now, the CCD charges $500 for microbusinesses with 100 or fewer plants and $1,000 for microbusinesses with 101 to 200 plants. The proposed rule changes would also allow the CCD to charge a $75 fee for amendments to licenses and a $75 charge to add another non-controlling agent to a license.

The proposed changes also include requiring would-be cannabis producers, retailers, and manufacturers to provide a list of employees they will have working for them, proper tax registration, and proper local zoning approval. Applicants would also have to provide detailed descriptions of any past cannabis-related disciplinary actions they faced.

There will be a public hearing on the proposed changes in Santa Fe on November 13, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. The hearing will be at the Rio Grande Conference Room in the Toney Anaya State Office Building (2550 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, New Mexico). You can find the full proposed rule change at this link.