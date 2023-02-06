CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico pot shop is getting involved in the fight to decriminalize marijuana in the state of Texas since a majority of their customers are from there. High Horse Cannabis Company in Chaparral, New Mexico is just down the road from El Paso, Texas.

A lot of people living in Texas already take advantage of the state’s compassionate use program so they can legally purchase cannabis. “That allows Texas residents to obtain their medicine from New Mexico under qualifying conditions such as anxiety, PTSD, chronic pain, cancer – the list is endless,” said Tracey Martinez of High Horse Cannabis Company.

But the program has its restrictions. The company’s brand advocate, Nicole Jordan, explained, “It’s just limited to tinctures, gummies, and topicals and everything is limited at a 1% THC cap so really, you’re not getting a lot of benefits.”

Employees from High Horse Cannabis Company attended the January 31st El Paso city council meeting, urging leaders to decriminalize it. “What we are asking for city reps is to help lead the way in going to state legislation and saying that they will decriminalize cannabis and things like this or implement the cite and release program more than it already is,” Jordan explained.

Workers from the cannabis shop say despite cite and release programs in El Paso, people are still getting arrested for having marijuana. Colt DeMorris told El Paso city councilors, “Current law in Texas isn’t stopping access to cannabis but we must take a stand and stop putting these people in jail.” High Horse employees say they plan on showing up to more city council meetings in El Paso and hope to partner with councilors moving forward.

Cannabis is a booming business in New Mexico’s El Paso suburbs. According to the state’s Cannabis Control Division, Sunland Park, a city of just 17,000, has at least eight retail shops.