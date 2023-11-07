NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Medical Cannabis Program here in New Mexico has seen a significant drop in members since its peak in May 2022. 50,000 New Mexicans have unenrolled from the program taking enrollment numbers from over 135,000 to 85,000.

In a statement from the New Mexico Department of Health, they said they expected a drop in patients when adult use was legalized but providers are concerned about what it could mean. “The concern that we should all have is 50 thousand New Mexicans felt like they got priced out of the market. It wasn’t available, it wasn’t affordable and the biggest concern we should be concerned about is what are they seeking in lieu of cannabis for their treatment,” said Ultra Health President & CEO Duke Rodriguez.

According to Rodriguez, the loss of patients is around $85M of cannabis demand that has disappeared.