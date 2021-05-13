SURVEY: Take the KRQE News 13 Marijuana/Cannabis Survey

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In 2021, the New Mexico Legislature passed Recreational Cannabis and Expungement bills which Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into law in April. We are asking New Mexican’s to take our survey. We would like to hear from you – share your opinions on these new laws.
- 2021 Legislative bills signed by Gov. Lujan Grisham
- Cannabis Decriminalization: What you need to know in 10 phrases
- Timeline of Recreational Marijuana in New Mexico
- Marijuana: Economics of New Mexico’s newest industry
Results of the survey will be published here. Look for result here when the survey concludes.