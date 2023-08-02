SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Once again, statewide recreational cannabis sales have passed the previous record. July sales topped out at over $34 million in cannabis purchases.

The numbers come from New Mexico’s Cannabis Control Division. They’ve been tracking sales data since retail sales began in April 2022.

Since then, the total value of recreational cannabis sold per month has increased by about 50%, the data shows. It hasn’t been a perfectly steady rise, but there has been an upward trend.

While total sales values have increased, the per-purchase amount has not. Customers are spending, on average, around $50 per transaction – that has been true since sales began last year.