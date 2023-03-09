SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After strong sales in January of 2023, the most recent cannabis sales data shows February recreational cannabis sales may be rising. Retailers in Albuquerque alone sold over $8 million worth of recreational cannabis last month, according to the latest data from the Cannabis Control Division.

New Mexico’s cannabis sales haven’t slowed since retail operations began last April. If anything, the latest data suggests the industry might still be growing.

Statewide sales throughout most of 2022 hovered under about $25 million a month. Since December 2023, sales have been well over $25 million per month, indicating a strong market.

New Mexico now has 606 dispensaries across the state, according to the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department. Of course, lots of those are in cities like Albuquerque and Santa Fe, but even locales like Hatch and Raton have sellers.