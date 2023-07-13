ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque dispensary has lost its license after state regulators say they sold out-of-state cannabis and violated state rules. Paradise Distro on Menaul no longer has its license after the shop was caught selling California-made products.

“In the interest of public safety, the department is holding true to the intent of the Cannabis Regulation Act and taking action upon licensees that have violated the law,” NMRLD Superintendent Linda Trujillo said in a press release. “This revocation should serve as a warning to those selling or receiving out-of-state cannabis products. Our compliance officers are ramping up inspections and we will work to remove bad actors from within the New Mexico cannabis industry.”

The regulators say they inspected the Albuquerque-based shop and found “numerous violations.” That includes improper documenting of products and inaccurate sales data, including more than $56,000 in cash, NMRLD says. The dispensary was also selling out-of-state cannabis products, which were marked with California labels, NMRLD says. That’s potentially a violation of state law.

After the inspection results, the regulators say they held a hearing to try to connect with the licensee. But NMRLD says representatives of Paradise Distro never showed up. NMRLD also says they handed over information to law enforcement.

KRQE News 13 tried to call the dispensary. But the number listed was out of service.