ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Cannabis Control Division is taking action against another cannabis business regulators say has been breaking the state’s rules. Now, Sawmill Sweet Leaf will have the chance to defend itself in a hearing.

The regulators have asked a district court to order Sawmill Sweet Leaf on 1501 Mountain Drive NW to halt all cannabis-related business. The Cannabis Control Division claims the business has been illegally selling out-of-state cannabis and making cannabis extracts without proper permits, which they say means the facility poses a fire or explosion risk.

“A key component of compliance actions is the ability to suspend licenses immediately if they pose an immediate threat to the health, safety, and lives of consumers,” Linda Trujillo, the superintendent of the Regulation and Licensing Department overseeing the Cannabis Control Division, said in a press release. “While the licensee in question will still receive due process through a formal hearing, we can now ensure New Mexicans are protected from dangerous products or a life-threatening explosion in the interim.”

KRQE News 13 called the cannabis company for comment. No one answered, and their website listed on Google Maps is not active. This business is not connected to other, similarly named cannabis businesses, regulators say.

The ability of the Cannabis Control Division to ask judges for a preliminary injunction (i.e. an order to stop business) is relatively new. The regulators gained that power thanks to a new clause added in a bill aimed at clarifying how the state can regulate licenses for things like social workers, veterinarians, and of course, cannabis.