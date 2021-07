NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Cannabis Control Division has revised some of its cannabis producer rules. The changes include increasing the number of plants licensed producers can grow from 4,500 to 8,000 and large-scale producers would face the same per-plant fees as smaller producers.

Under previous rules, they had to pay more. These changes were made after a public hearing in June. They are not officially in effect yet.

Another rule hearing will be held on August 6.