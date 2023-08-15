SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s cannabis regulators are proposing changes to the rules regarding licenses to sell cannabis. Among other changes, the proposal would require applicants to complete a cannabis education course.

The Cannabis Control Division (CCD) regulates the cannabis industry in New Mexico. They are planning a public rule hearing on August 31 to discuss the proposed licensure changes.

If approved, the CCD could start requiring on-site inspections prior to licensing a cannabis business. They could also require proof of education on “the cannabis industry broadly, New Mexico laws and rules related to the cannabis industry, financial preparedness for operating within the cannabis industry” and other topics.

In addition to those changes, the CCD is also considering ending the rule that lets applicants apply for variances from the rules. The proposed changes come after some businesses have been accused of breaking the law and selling out-of-state cannabis.