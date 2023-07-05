SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s cannabis regulators are looking to fill staff positions. The Cannabis Control Division is hosting a rapid hire event in Santa Fe.

The government division is looking to hire compliance officers, licensing specialists, and a customer service representative. Qualified applicants may be interviewed on the spot.

The event will be held Thursday, July 13 at the Toney Anaya Building at 2550 Cerrillos Road in Santa Fe. Doors will be open from noon to 6:00 p.m.

To apply for a job, applicants should bring multiple copies of their resume, three professional references, and proof of eligibility to work in the U.S. You can also bring unofficial copies of your transcript for the highest level of education you’ve obtained.