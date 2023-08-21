SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s cannabis regulators have a new leader. The new director, Todd Stevens, has experience in the industry.

Stevens worked as a manager at Native Roots Cannabis, one of Colorado’s biggest cannabis companies, according to the Cannabis Control Division (CCD). He also has experience training others to work in the cannabis industry.

“In the past year, New Mexico has established a thriving new industry, licensed more than 2,000 cannabis businesses, and held those businesses to the high standard that comes with an adult-use cannabis market,” said Division Director Todd Stevens. “I am committed to building on this success while protecting consumer safety and promoting business practices that help this new industry continue to be a transformational economic driver.”