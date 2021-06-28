New Mexicans can possess, grow marijuana legally starting Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Possessing and growing cannabis becomes legal in New Mexico on June 29 but there are some limits. Even though people 21 years and older can have a certain amount of marijuana on them, they still won’t be able to buy it in stores until next year.

“You must be over the age of 21 so anyone who can possess it must be over the age of 21,” said Rep. Andrea Romero (D- Santa Fe). Democratic State Representative Romero was one of the lawmakers who advocated for legal marijuana use. Even though it will be okay to possess and use it on Tuesday, there are still some limitations.

“So you can possess up to two ounces as a plant, up to 800 milligrams as edibles and 16 grams of extract,” said Rep. Romero. That’s like the different waxes and things currently, you’re allowed to possess all of that.”

You can also grow your own marijuana from home but are limited to six plants for an individual or 12 for a household with two or more adults over 21 years old. But as far as where you can use it, public places are off-limits. However, cities can create their own cannabis consumption areas. Even then, people will have to wait at least until April 1, 2022, to buy it in dispensaries.

“Could be sooner depending on the Regulations and Licensing Department offers the opportunity but that really deals with a lot of rulemaking that needs to be in place before April first,” said Rep. Romero. Don’t even think about visiting our neighbor to the north, Colorado, to buy weed there and bring it back to New Mexico. “Legally you can’t cross state lines it’s still against federal law for you to purchase it in another state and then come here,” said Rep. Romero.

As far as enforcement goes, New Mexico State Police said they’ll still be on the lookout for impaired drivers and for people who possess more than the legal limit. “Just like with alcohol, if you choose to use don’t drive, period,” said Cpt. Micah Doering with the NMSP. “Drugged or alcohol-impaired drivers, our enforcement techniques are not going to change at all.”

For lawmakers like Romero, the goal was to decriminalize marijuana. “This is legal,” said Rep. Romero. “No longer people have to fear or worry about getting arrested or incarcerated for something that is legal.”

If you grow your own marijuana at your house, you will not be allowed to sell it to others. Santa Fe already decriminalized marijuana in 2014 and Albuquerque followed four years later. Cities and counties cannot prohibit cannabis businesses from coming to town but they can create restrictions for store locations and hours of operations.