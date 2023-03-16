SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The process for enrolling in New Mexico’s medical cannabis program could change under a new bill. Senate Bill 242 is aimed at streamlining the registration process for patients.

The bill aligns the timing for patient enrollment and the submission of a patient’s medical certification. The idea is that by requiring renewal for each of those every two years, patients can simply renew both at the same time.

“This change saves patients time and money spent obtaining their annual recertification signatures and application from their medical provider,” said Dominick V. Zurlo, the director for the Department of Health’s Medical Cannabis Program. “It eliminates the confusion caused by the current process which has different timeframes for annual medical certifications and Medical Cannabis Patient ID Card renewals. This bill allows the two processes to happen at the same time.”

The bill to streamline the process passed the Legislature. Now, if the Governor signs the bill, the changes would go into effect on June 16, 2023.