ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Lucky Leaf Expo kicked off in Albuquerque Friday. It features more than one hundred cannabis exhibits at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The expo offers a myriad of vendors and educational panels that attendees can visit. “It’s good for networking, just even by talking to people in the cannabis space you’re learning and you’re becoming more knowledgeable and knowledge is power,” said Sandy Suchoff, CPA/CFO of Canna CPAs.

The expo will also feature expert speakers and even cooking demonstrations. Tickets are available online and no medical card is needed to enter. The convention runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and ends Saturday.