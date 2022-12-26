LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Village of Los Lunas passed a new ordinance opening the door for cannabis micro-producers to operate there. Los Lunas has a density limit on the number of cannabis establishments allowed in the village – they must be at least 300 feet away from each other and any school or daycare.

Under their old ordinance, micro-producers – mostly small, less intrusive businesses that don’t sell cannabis – weren’t allowed in the village. Now they can.

“The update takes the smaller producer out of the density requirements but leaves the density requirements for the other operations,” says Erin Callahan, community development director for the village of Los Lunas.

Los Lunas has already reached the number of cannabis businesses allowed under the density requirement of nine.