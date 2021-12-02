Loan program approved for cannabis microbusinesses

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State lawmakers approved a loan program for cannabis microbusinesses. The Finance Authority Oversight Committee approved the $5 million loan program.
This will specifically help rural small businesses succeed and help to ensure there are no gaps in the market. Businesses can get up to $250,000. Applications for the loans will be available in February with the first loans going out in March.