Loan program approved for cannabis microbusinesses

Marijuana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State lawmakers approved a loan program for cannabis microbusinesses. The Finance Authority Oversight Committee approved the $5 million loan program.

Story continues below

This will specifically help rural small businesses succeed and help to ensure there are no gaps in the market. Businesses can get up to $250,000. Applications for the loans will be available in February with the first loans going out in March.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES