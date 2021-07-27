Las Cruces store “gifting” customers cannabis, receive cease and desist order

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The state has issued a cease and desist order against a local gift shop the state says is illegally selling cannabis. The Cannabis Control Division says a store called “Speak Easy” is “gifting” cannabis to customers who buy certain merchandise.

The state says since there is a transaction involved, that counts as a sale, not a gift, and it’s illegal. An attorney for the shop told the Las Cruces Sun-News the store has ceased operations for now and is expected to announce how they plan to respond by tomorrow.

The legislator passed the Cannabis Regulation Act and was signed by the governor. It legalizes the sale of adult-use cannabis in the state and established the control division to regulate the new industry. The CDC will have to begin issuing producer licenses by Sept. 1 of this year and the sale of adult-use cannabis will begin no later than April 1 of next year. Cannabis sales are limited to medical patients.