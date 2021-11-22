KRQE Live Stream: A closer look at who wants to produce New Mexico’s cannabis

Watch live streaming discussion on this page at 1:30 p.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As New Mexico’s recreational cannabis industry continues to prepare to open for business in the next five months, KRQE News 13 recently took a look at who’s applying produce. So far, more than 2,000 applications have been submitted to the state.

Join KRQE News 13 Digital Anchor Chris McKee and Investigative Data Reporter Curtis Segarra for a live streaming conversation about New Mexico’s unfolding cannabis industry here on this page starting around 1:30 p.m. Chris and Curtis will be breaking down the types of licenses being applied for, the demographics on who’s applying and how it compares to Colorado.

