ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham visited Everest Cannabis Company in Albuquerque Friday saying she was excited for New Mexicans to be able to buy recreational marijuana. “I’m excited, this is what New Mexicans said they wanted. They said they wanted it long before was I running,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

She said she expected the industry to be an economic driver for the state. During her visit, the governor was asked if she would be making a purchase for herself. “I a.m. not,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Who knows? I don’t have to decide today because it’s not going ending today. It’s going to stay forever.”