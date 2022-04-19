LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Just two-and-a-half weeks after recreational marijuana was legalized in New Mexico, the state has its first cannabis lounge.

Sol Cannabis Consumption Lounge recently opened up in Las Cruces. State laws mostly limit using marijuana to at-home use. Lounges like this one give people a chance to smoke outside of their home and will be a brand new experience for people. Customers at the lounge say it’s a great alternative to hanging out at a bar. They also say it gives them a great opportunity to meet new friends.