City reveals results from cannabis store location and gas tax survey

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re finally getting an idea of how community members feel about two hot-button topics coming up in Monday’s Albuquerque City Council meeting. A short survey conducted by the City of Albuquerque addressed topics like where cannabis stores should be located and asked about a proposed two-cent gas tax that would improve roads in Albuquerque.

The city released the results of the survey on June 4. They got a little more than 6,000 responses for each of their seven questions. The survey asked five questions regarding cannabis retail regulations with the legalization of selling recreational marijuana less than a year away. One of the main questions brought up: Should cannabis stores be clustered together throughout the city? Nearly 4,000 people responded yes and about 2,500 people were opposed to the idea.

Another talker regarding cannabis was if stores should be located in historic neighborhoods like Old Town and Route 66. Out of a little more than 6,000 responses, 55% agreed, while 45% of people were against it.

Meanwhile, the survey had two questions regarding a proposed two-cent gas tax that would help improve roads. But the majority of people responded saying the city should either wait to impose this tax until we are out of the pandemic or wait until after the election.

Mayor Keller, late last week vetoed the gas tax proposed by city councilors. The city council is meeting Monday, June 7 at 3 p.m. to address both the cannabis retail regulations and a possible override of Mayor Keller’s veto of the gas tax.

Read the mayor’s memorandum below: