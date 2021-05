(NEXSTAR) -- There is a bar in Fort Worth, Texas, with 26 tables, 11 televisions and a patio. Upon initial appearance, this bar looks like any other -- neon lighting, frozen drink machines and the usual trappings of imbibing establishments.

But this bar, as social media discovered recently, is exceptional for one reason: It is 9/11-themed. That's right, bar9eleven is a testament to the destruction of the World Trade Centers and stands "forever in memory of that tragic day," according to its website.