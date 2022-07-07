ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque cannabis retailer won its bid for an exception to the city’s zoning rules. A second company, did not make the cut. The company ‘Una Esquina’ got a permit to open a marijuana shop on San Mateo near Candelaria.

The site is within 600 feet of another marijuana store, which is normally not allowed under the city’s zoning rules. A zoning hearing examiner ruled the company proved it would not have a negative effect on the neighborhood, but boost economic activity.

Another business, Kinsella Investment Company, tried to get the same approval for a shop on Menaul near San Pedro. They were declined after a nearby restaurant owner testified that a different marijuana store in the area has attracted problem behavior. The owner argued another shop would only make it worse. The company still has the option to appeal the decision.