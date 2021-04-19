Cannabis Regulatory Advisory Committee seeking applicants

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s the first step on the long road to the sale of recreational marijuana. The committee that will make the rules is being formed and the state is looking for members. The committee will advise the Cannabis Control Division on the development of those rules.
The committee consists of several members. The deadline to submit an application is May 3. For more information or to apply, visit ccd.rld.state.nm.us/.