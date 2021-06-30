Cannabis Legalization Conference comes to Albuquerque Convention Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A conference breaking down the dos and don’ts for the new law legalizing recreational marijuana will kick off on Wednesday, June 30. This two-day event will be held at the Albuquerque Convention Center and will include experts sharing information on what to expect on the new law, presentations from regulators, how to grow a cannabis business, and more.

Tickets are required for the event and start at $100 for one-day admission. Tickets and additional information can be found online.

