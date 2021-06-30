Cannabis Legalization Conference comes to Albuquerque Convention Center

[1] Evacuations complete after flooding in Eddy County Major flooding in southeastern New Mexico forced dozens to flee their homes. Most of those residents in Eddy County are still out of their homes after floodwaters quickly rose. Officials are keeping an eye on bridges that could be swallowed up by overflowing waters. A view from above shows how bad the flooding got in Carlsbad, at times completely covering up major streets. About 30 people in the Standpipe area and another neighborhood near the Bataan Recreation area have been evacuated. Eddy County says United Way is helping people who had to evacuate.

[2] Rain lets up in Eddy County as showers move north A Flood Warning continues for Eddy County this morning after 1 to 4 inches of rain fell in the area yesterday. Rain has ended there for the morning, which will help the water start to subside. The Metro, western New Mexico, and southern Colorado are dry this morning, but more heavy rain is moving north through the lower Rio Grande Valley, eastern NM, around the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and the northeast highlands.