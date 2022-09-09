ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The cannabis exhibit at the New Mexico State Fair is aiming to teach people about the plant. Once inside the Discovering Cannabis exhibit, visitors will get a chance to learn about the different ways to consume cannabis, the body systems cannabis interacts with, and the plant itself.

Officials say the exhibit is strictly educational and there is nothing to buy. “People want to ask questions, they want to be able to ask about this plant because there’s been such a stigma for so many decades on this. They want a safe place to come, and the state fair is the safest place to ask these questions,” said Kelly Butterman, Lead Cannabis Educator, Verdes Cannabis.

The exhibit is hosted by Verdes Cannabis. It is only open to people 21 and older.