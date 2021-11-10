Bernalillo County lays groundwork for cannabis regulations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County commissioners laid the groundwork for their cannabis regulations. Like other counties, Bernalillo County’s zoning code amendment would not allow a dispensary within 300 feet of a school or daycare.

It also prohibits use in public spaces and there are filtration requirements for dispensaries to prevent the smell from spilling outside the building. County commissioners raised concerns about the odor in districts where agriculture is allowed.

“But the plain fact of this industry is that it has an odor and we’re going to have to really look at what we bring forward when we’re looking at manufacturing processing and growing,” said District 2 Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada. The public will now be able to weigh in on the proposed zoning changes.