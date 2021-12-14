Bernalillo Co. Commissioners to take up cannabis regulations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – County commissioners could adopt recreational marijuana regulations. There is only a little more than three months before the first recreational marijuana sales being. Wednesday night, commissioners will consider regulations.
Among the concerns has been odor. In response, the county is proposing limiting outdoor production. For example, only 25% of a one-acre lot can be used for cultivation. They also propose banning smoking outdoors altogether and producing or selling near a school.
They are expected to discuss special use permits to allow for some exceptions to the regulations. This is a developing story.