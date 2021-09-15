Behind the story: Colorado’s legal cannabis & the effect on teens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is poised to begin the sale of recreational cannabis no later than April 1, 2022. With a major shift in how the state treats marijuana, KRQE News 13 Anchor Dean Staley is taking a closer look at some of the bigger changes neighboring state Colorado has experienced since recreational marijuana went on sale there in 2014.

The third and final part of the series covers the effect recreational cannabis has had on teens and the education system. Recently KRQE News 13 Digital Anchor Chris McKee interviewed Dean Staley about his experience compiling the story.

Topics covered in the discussion include why the topic was chosen for coverage, how Dean arrived on his interview with an expert from Denver Public Schools, and what he hopes New Mexicans take away from the story.

