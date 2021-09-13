Behind the story: Colorado’s legal cannabis & the effect on crime

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is just months away from allowing retailers to start selling recreational cannabis on the open market. Ahead of that monumental shift, KRQE News 13 is taking a closer look at some of the challenges recreational cannabis has brought on in the neighboring state of Colorado, which has allowed legal sales since 2014.

In part one of a three-part series, KRQE News 13 Anchor Dean Staley takes a look at the impact Colorado’s legalized cannabis industry has had on crime. KRQE News 13 Digital Anchor Chris McKee recently sat down with Dean to discuss his report in a behind the story interview.

Topics discussed include why crime was chosen as a subject of focus, how Dean found the two primary interviews in the story, and what he hopes New Mexicans will take away from viewing the story.