Behind the story: Colorado’s legal cannabis & illegal grow house problem

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Under state law, no later than April 1, 2022, retail sales of recreational cannabis will begin in New Mexico. Ahead of that major shift in how New Mexico treats cannabis, KRQE News 13 Anchor Dean Staley is breaking down some of the significant changes neighboring state Colorado’s experienced over the last eight years of its groundbreaking legalization effort.

In part two of a three part series, KRQE News 13 looked at the issue of large scale, illegal marijuana grow houses emerging in Colorado. KRQE News 13 Digital Anchor Chris McKee recently sat down with Dean Staley to talk more about the process of putting the piece in a behind the story interview.

Watch the video above for the full interview. Topics discussed include why grow houses was isolated as a topic for a story, how some neighbors in Colorado are looking at the issue, and what Dean hopes New Mexicans take away from coverage of the topic.