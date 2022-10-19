ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roughly six months from the start of legal recreational cannabis sales in New Mexico, Albuquerque is set to host a major cannabis trade show for the state’s newer multi-million dollar industry. As some industry pros think New Mexico’s cannabis scene has more room to grow, this weekend’s expo is expected to draw out hundreds of people seeking to start new businesses.

Following a “pre show cannabis business crash course” event Thursday, the Lucky Leaf Expo‘s main events are slated to begin Friday in downtown Albuquerque. The event continues through Saturday.

“Lucky Leaf” is company that hosts several cannabis-focused conferences throughout the U.S. To find out a bit more about what to expect in Albuquerque, KRQE News 13 spoke with a few industry experts with conference experience.

Ultimately, the conference is for existing businesses and those looking to start cannabis businesses. Kim Sanchez Rael, the cofounder and CEO of Azuca, a unique cannabis edible producer, says they will be at the expo and are hoping to help new entrepreneurs.

“We want to be helpful to both existing players in the industry around these challenges for the edibles category, but also help new entrepreneurs, new innovators in cannabis who want to accelerate their time to market,” Rael says. “We really want to be there to help entrepreneurs in this space.”

Rael has participated in similar business-to-business conferences all over the country, and will be giving a talk at the expo on how to expand your brand using licensing. Azuca’s founder, Ron Silver, will also be there giving live cooking demos.

“I think it’s going to be really fun,” Rael says. “The agenda, I think, is really nicely developed . . . there’s great speakers lined up.”

And Rael says these kinds of conferences are a really great networking opportunity. Both new entrepreneurs and well-established businesses can meet new collaborators and suppliers. That’s one way to help grow your business amid competition and help New Mexico’s cannabis industry, Rael says.

“You just have to get out there and know the people in your ecosystem,” Rael says. “Like any new industry, you know, there are going to be some supply chain imbalances. I think we’re seeing that in New Mexico right now. But, you know, this industry is so new. I really believe that we all have to work together to solve some of those supply chain imbalances.”

Rael is hoping that by sharing knowledge and making connections, individual businesses can grow while also boosting the state’s overall cannabis market. But while Rael is eager to attend, not everyone is signing up for the expo.

Mark Montoya, the general manager for Cranium Cannabis Company, says they expect many of the same vendors to be at both this weekend’s Albuquerque expo, and the largest industry conference in the country: the 2022 MJBizCon in Las Vegas, Nevada. So, Montoya says his company is saving funds to travel to Las Vegas in November.

Montoya says Cranium Cannabis Company did go to the Lucky Leaf Expo [in Albuquerque] back in February. “It was great,” he added.

And although they’re not planning on attending this weekend, Montoya agrees that it’s a good opportunity for networking. And he says it’s a good way to get info on new products.

“It’s really just getting out there and meeting people in the industry,” Montoya says. “There’s a lot of great products, from packaging to manufacturing supplies to local insurance companies.”

For those that are new to the cannabis industry, in addition to just networking, Rael from Azuca recommends the previously mentioned pre-show cannabis business “crash course.” It’s an all day intro into cannabis business that is scheduled for Thursday, before the main expo. Purchased tickets are required for that event.

The event is scheduled to run from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Friday and Saturday October 21 to October 22. The event will be held at the Albuquerque Convention Center and the organizers advertise an after party, prize drawings, and opening remarks from New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. Tickets are required for admission, starting at $45 per person.