ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After proposing an ordinance to limit where New Mexicans can grow personal-use cannabis, City Councilor Brook Bassan, who represents the Northeast Heights, is now withdrawing that proposal.

Under state law, New Mexicans over the age of 21 can grow up to six mature cannabis plants and six immature cannabis plants per person (with a max of 12 mature plants per household) in their home for personal use. Bassan’s initial proposal would have put an additional restriction on that: The plants would have to be grown in an enclosed area such as a greenhouse, closed room, or closet.

The idea was to “limit the spread of cannabis odors,” according to the proposed ordinance. But Bassan isn’t going to move forward with the idea – at least not right now.

“Councilor Bassan prides herself in listening to her constituents and working to address their concerns. This legislation started with an attempt to resolve many constituents’ requests. However, it has rapidly become clear that this type of legislation needs much more dialogue and consideration before going for a vote,” Acting Director of City Council Services Julian Moya wrote in a press release.