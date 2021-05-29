$300 million Grants cannabis facility to create hundreds of jobs

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – Last week, a $300 million investment was announced between the state of New Mexico and a Grants-based cannabis company. The result will be a state-of-the-art cannabis manufacturing and research facility.

Story continues below

According to a press release, the facility will be an agricultural ecosystem on company-owned property in Grants, utilizing automation and delivering what they’re calling “high-quality cannabis for the advancement of medical research. “Governor Lujan Grisham, New Mexico’s federal delegation, and the local and Tribal communities in Cibola County have worked with us from the beginning to create the right environment for innovation and research and we are excited to finally share news of this investment with the rest of New Mexico,” said Bright Green Chairman Terry Rafih in the press release.

Officials say the project is expected to create more than 170 construction jobs and an initial 200 research and agricultural jobs. “New Mexico as a state has a legacy of leading in research and science. And Bright Green is an exciting partner that I’m glad has chosen to make an impact here in our state,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.