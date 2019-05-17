Many APS schools to start two weeks early

The New Mexico Public Education Department says summer vacation is about to be cut short for more than 101,000 New Mexico students.

On Friday, the state announced it has approved $76 million to extend the school year at hundreds of New Mexico schools.

“In addition to these eight schools, about 10 or so schools will be offering supplementary summer programs for a percentage of their population. For example, some middle schools will offer a transition program for some incoming sixth graders. Likewise, some high schools will have a jump start program for some incoming ninth graders,” APS wrote in an emailed statement.

It’s the state’s latest plan to help New Mexico’s struggling education system, despite a recent APS survey revealing most parents in the district don’t want to tack on more days.

“I hope if they require the 10 days then they would actually teach during those days, you know what I mean? Not fun days and review days,” APS Parent Aimee Call said.

The funding will also pay for a 25-day summer program, called K5-Plus, for kindergarten through fifth-graders at high-need campuses.

Both programs will impact more than 500 New Mexico schools, which makes up about a third of all students in the state.

In APS, Whittier, Hawthorne, and Los Padillas elementary schools already have extended school years and they’ve seen success with the program. APS applied for money for other schools they think could benefit, or whose parents said they wanted it.

The PED said districts have flexibility with what they can do in these academic enrichment programs.

“They’re going to learn about our school rules and policies and procedures, and they’re going to get to know their advisors and their teachers,” Deputy Secretary of Academic Engagement Katarina Sandoval said.

APS said it will work to notify affected families soon.

According to APS, the following schools that adopted the extended school year calendar will start on July 29:

Hawthorne Elementary School

Kirtland Elementary School

Los Padillas Elementary School

Navajo Elementary School

Pajarito Elementary School

Whittier Elementary School

New Futures High School

School on Wheels High School

MORE INFO: Extended School Year Calendar

